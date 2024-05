The Harley Davidson operator was heading east on County Route 650 when they lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a tree around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

It happened in Montague Township at milepost 5, Lebron said. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

