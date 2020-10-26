PHOTOS: 2-Alarm Fire Consumes Sussex County Home

Firefighters put out a fire that broke out at a two-story Sussex County home over the weekend.

The blaze was reported at 3409 Rt. 94 in Hardyston Township just after 4 p.m. Saturday, the township volunteer fire department said on Facebook.

Crew members placed hand lines in operation after ensuring that all occupants had safely exited the home, authorities said.

The fire was placed under control about an hour later, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Fire departments in Hamburg, Franklin, Ogdensburg, McAfee, Vernon, Pochuck Valley, Lafayette, Andover, and Byram also responded at the scene in addition to St. Claire’s EMS and Glenwood Pochuck Ambulance Corps, authorities said.

“A huge thanks to all of our dispatchers who do a wonderful job getting is all the resources we requested,” the department said. “Thank you to all of our mutual aid assistance and for those that were providing station coverage while we were operating."

