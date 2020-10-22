Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Burglar Causes Fire At Sussex County Apartment Building, Police Say

Valerie Musson
An investigation into the fire that broke out on the first floor of a Sussex County apartment building Wednesday morning lead to a slew of charges for a man who police say burglarized the home the same night.
fire that broke out at a 4-story apartment building in Sussex County Wednesday morning was caused by a man who burglarized the unit.

Bali Johnson, 29, was caught on surveillance footage breaking a window and entering an apartment at Gateway Condos on Sparta Avenue in Newton before leaving with several items, police said.

Johnson, who lives in the same complex, burglarized the apartment prior to the start of the fire, which broke out shortly after 4 a.m., Newton Police said.

A search of Johnson's apartment turned up items police say were consistent with the damages.

Johnson was arrested and charged with burglary, causing risk of widespread injury or damage, endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief and theft of moveable property.

He also faces several drug charges for heroin and marijuana, authorities said.

Johnson was being held at Morris County Jail.

The investigation was carried out by the Newton Police Department, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Unit North and the Sussex County Fire Marshall’s Office.

