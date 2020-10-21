Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Sussex County 4-Story Apartment Blaze

Fire crews in Newton jumped to action to put out a blaze that broke out on the first floor of a 4-story apartment complex Wednesday morning.

A rear bedroom in the building went up in flames shortly after 4 a.m., the Newton Fire Department said.

Nobody was found inside the apartment during a search by fire crews, who worked quickly to put a line into service and get control of the blaze, officials said.

The scene was cleared within about two hours, and no injuries were reported in the fire, the department said.

Fire crews in Andover, Sparta, Fredon and Hampton also assisted at the scene.

