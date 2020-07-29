First Vernon Township Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

A Vernon Township employee is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, marking the first case among the township’s employees, reports say.

The worker, who was not showing symptoms of the virus, contacted Mayor Howard Burrell to report her positive result on Wednesday, July 22, Advertiser News reports.

“This employee had been away from her work station and out of the Municipal Center on vacation since July 18, five days before her positive COVID-19 test,” said Burrell in the report.

Within an hour of hearing about the employee’s positive result, Burrell reportedly got in touch with the Municipal Center’s other employees, who scheduled a professional deep-cleaning with a company that uses CDC-approved disinfectant.

The employee’s work area, the women’s restroom and the lunch room have been deep cleaned, the report says.

“This employee’s work station is located in a closed door office that interacts with the public through half-inch bullet-proof glass,” said Burrell. “In addition, when this employee did interact with members of the public, she did so while wearing gloves. Therefore, we have no reason to believe that any members of the public were exposed to the virus via contact with our employee.”

Two employees working in the same office have since been tested and are working from home while awaiting results.

