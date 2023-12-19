State Of Emergency Declared As Flooding Worsens In Wayne

Wayne Township residents in areas that are prone to flooding were urged to self-evacuate on Monday, Dec. 18.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 19, the area from the Passaic River at Little Falls "entered major flood stage" and was only expected to rise until cresting this evening, township officials said.

The rising waters were expected to directly affect other areas of town, with multiple road closures reported.

The National Weather Service had issued flood warnings and urged drivers to heed to road closures and refrain from driving around barricades and into flood waters.

"More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related," the NWS said. "Turn Around, Don’t Drown!"

Schools were closed in nearby Paterson on Tuesday, Dec. 19 due to flooding issues.

