Flooding Shuts All Paterson Schools

The district held an early dismissal for students and staff on Monday, Dec. 18, as numerous streets in the city were closed due to several inches of accumulated water.

Administration notified students and staff through robocalls and email that school buildings and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 19, due to the state of emergency.

Remote learning will not be initiated, and the school calendar will be adjusted to achieve the requisite 180 days of instruction.

The District plans to open school buildings and offices on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Rainfall totals had not been announced by the National Weather Service as of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. However, flood warnings remain in effect across the area.

