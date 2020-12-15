Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Totowa Schools Have Early Dismissal Wednesday

School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Pixabay

While snow won't effect many New Jersey schoolchildren learning remotely, others could have a day off.

Some districts have already begun announcing plans for this week's storm, which could drop up to two feet of snow on North Jersey.

Among them, Totowa Public Schools, which will have an early release at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more district announce their plans.

Did we miss any? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

