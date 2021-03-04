Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News:
Sheriff: Paterson Man, 22, Caught Dealing Child Sex Abuse Videos

Jerry DeMarco
Yzaiah D. Gimenez
Yzaiah D. Gimenez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A 22-year-old Paterson man was caught selling child sex-abuse videos and images that he’d stored on several clouds, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Detectives this week raided the home of Yzaiah D. Gimenez following a nine-month investigation, Berdnik said.

They arrested Gimenez and seized several cellphones that were being forensically examined, the sheriff said.

Giminez, who’s unemployed, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on two counts each of two counts each of maintaining and distributing child pornography and three of possessing it, Berdnik said.

ALSO SEE: The sixth sex assault on a child announced Thursday by Passaic County authorities was allegedly committed by a Bronx man on a 12-year-old victim.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/man-accused-of-fondling-paterson-child-12-becomes-6th-county-child-sex-case-cited-in-one-day/804372/

