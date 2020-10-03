Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ROUTE 21 CRASH: Paterson Driver, 18, Ejected, Killed, Passenger Clings To Life

Jerry DeMarco
Jasdanny Villalta
Jasdanny Villalta Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / File photo

UPDATE: An 18-year-old Paterson man was killed in a horrific crash Friday night that ejected him onto the other side of Route 21 in Passaic, responders said. 

His passenger, who they said also was ejected, remained hospitalized Saturday, according to authorities.

Jasdanny Villalta was driving a 2011 Honda Accord that collided with a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 49-year-old Plainfield man on the northbound highway near Exit 11B shortly before 10:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said Saturday afternoon.

Villalta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vallalta’s passenger, a 19-year-old Paterson resident who wasn’t identified by name or gender, remained at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Valdes and Guzman didn’t specify a condition other than to say that the passenger “sustained serious bodily injury and is currently receiving treatment.”

The Silverado driver, who remained at the scene and presented a valid license, wasn’t injured, they said.

Both sides of the highway were shut down for several hours so authorities could investigate and clear the wreckage.

Any summons or charges were pending the results of an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Valdes asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could help the investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3900.  

