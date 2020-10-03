Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Preacher, 72, Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Hackensack
News

Critically Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted In Route 287 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
AirMed One
AirMed One Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A critically injured motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash Saturday afternoon on Route 287 in Wanaque, responders said.

The cyclist suffered severe head trauma and a broken leg crashing into a guardrail on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 56 around 3:15 p.m., they said.

Responders said he was intubated and flown aboard AirMed One to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

The Tallman, NY fire chief had been passing and stopped to assist, responders said.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

******

ALSO SEE: An 18-year-old Paterson man was killed in a horrific crash Friday night that ejected him onto the other side of Route 21 in Passaic, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-driver-18-ejected-killed-passenger-clings-to-life-in-passaic-crash/795430/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.