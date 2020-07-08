Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Face Coverings Outside Will Be Mandatory In NJ When Social Distancing Is Not Possible
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Responders: NYC Homicide Suspect Dead In Paterson Standoff

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen SWAT
Bergen SWAT Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A suspect in a New York City homicide was shot and killed early Wednesday after barricading himself in a Paterson home, responders said.

Gunfire was exchanged with the suspect, who was being sought by U.S. Marshals, they said.

A SWAT team then made entry into the second-floor Hamilton Avenue apartment near Straight Street, where the body was found after an hour-and-40-minute standoff that ended around 8:20 a.m.

City firefighters and EMS remained on standby.

No responders were injured.

Hours earlier, Four people were killed and three more wounded in fusillade of bullets at a Paterson street corner.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-explodes-four-killed-others-wounded-in-hail-of-gunfire/790494/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.