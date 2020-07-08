Paterson Explodes: Four Killed, Others Wounded In Hail Of Gunfire

UPDATE: Four people were killed and three more wounded in fusillade of bullets at a Paterson street corner late Monday, hours before a separate SWAT standoff ended with another fatality six blocks away, authorities confirmed.

Two were pronounced dead near the intersection of Carroll and Harrison streets shortly following the 11 p.m. shooting, responders said.

Two others died at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Three more were being treated after arriving via private vehicle.

Witnesses reported that a dark-colored SUV fled the scene.

Police chased another suspect on foot.

Hours later, a NYC homicide suspect was shot and killed after a SWAT standoff at a Hamilton Avenue apartment building.

