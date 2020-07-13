Paterson Shooting: 17-Year-Old Critical, 14-Year-Old Wounded

A 17-year-old was critically wounded and a 14-year-old also was struck in a shooting at a Paterson street corner, authorities said.

The older one was struck in the back by a bullet, while the other took one in the leg at East 18th and Governor streets around 11 p.m. Sunday, they said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where the older boy was reported in critical condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

A vehicle also was struck by gunfire, responders said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether authorities had caught or identified any suspects.

That makes no fewer than 67 victims struck by gunfire this year in Paterson, 15 of whom have died.

******

ALSO SEE: A pair of Elmwood Park police officers nabbed a Paterson ex-con who authorities said was carrying a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/authorities-elmwood-park-officers-nab-paterson-ex-con-with-loaded-gun/790770/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.