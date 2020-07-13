Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Elmwood Park Officers Nab Paterson Ex-Con With Loaded Gun

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Dontell D. Ward
Dontell D. Ward Photo Credit: ELMWOOD PARK PD

A pair of Elmwood Park police officers nabbed a Paterson ex-con who authorities said was carrying a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Officers Christopher Miranda and Police Officer Nick Dimovski stopped a 2012 Chevy Cruz with a temporary Indiana license plate for a motor vehicle violation on eastbound Route 46 near the parking lot of George's Town House at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

They found a fully loaded, 9mm Walther handgun belonging to the driver, 29-year-old Dontell D. Ward, the chief said.

A females passenger was released while Ward was set to the Bergen County jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Ward is charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, as well as possession of a high-capacity magazine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphrenia and hindering.

A 17-year-old was critically wounded and a 14-year-old also was struck in a shooting at a Paterson street corner, authorities said.

