Paterson PD Doubles Back On Public Library: Five Busted, 127 Heroin Folds Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson Main Public Library, Broadway
Paterson Main Public Library, Broadway Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Aware that other dealers usually fill the vacuum whenever a corner is cleared, Paterson police returned to the streets outside the city public library on Monday.

Five people in all were arrested, including one who police said delivered drugs on a mountain bike.

Detectives crashed an open-air drug market outside the library earlier this month, seizing 651 heroin folds, nearly a dozen bags of crack and $2,185 in drug proceeds while arresting dealers and buyers.

Narcotics Division detectives this time seized 127 heroin folds and six cocaine vials while arresting three people – including accused dealer Raekown Everett, 20, of Paterson -- Tuesday on Broadway.

They also arrested two accused buyers, one of them a 58-year-old city woman and a 47-year-old Hawthorne man, and seized $256 in alleged proceeds from Everett.

Arrested at the nearby corner of Auburn Street were two men – one 31 from Lodi, the other 21 from Paterson.

