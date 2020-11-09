Paterson Police Crash Open-Air Drug Market Outside Public Library

Paterson police crashed an open-air drug market outside the public library, seizing 651 heroin folds, nearly a dozen bags of crack and $2,185 in drug proceeds while arresting dealers and buyers, authorities said.

Complaints from concerned citizens and merchants about a “heavy flow” of customers at all hours brought the special detail to the area of Broadway and Summer Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Among those arrested were city residents Shequan Roberts, 21, and Fred Thomas, 60, both of Paterson, and Louis Martire, 36 of Forset City, PA, who Speziale said were involved in the sale of 501 heroin folds, and Elijah Rich, 21, of Paterson, who the director said tried to run from police who caught him with 150 heroin folds.

Also arrested were D’Andre Ruff, 18, of Paterson and Julia Walsh, 49, of Little Ferry in connection with the sale of eight bags of crack, Speziale said.

