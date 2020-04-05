Landscaper, 88, Riding Mower Falls Into Passaic County Brook

An 88-year-old landscaper escaped serious injury Monday when he fell into Goffle Brook in Hawthorne, authorities confirmed.

The North Haledon resident was riding the mower when it plunged into the water in county-owned Goffle Brook Park, responders said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, said Bill Maer, a spokesman for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik.

