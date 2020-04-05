Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Weekend Crowds At Reopened NJ Parks, Beaches 'National Model' For Social Distancing
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Landscaper, 88, Riding Mower Falls Into Passaic County Brook

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Goffle Brook in Hawthorne
Goffle Brook in Hawthorne Photo Credit: Lithium6ion (Wikipedia)

An 88-year-old landscaper escaped serious injury Monday when he fell into Goffle Brook in Hawthorne, authorities confirmed.

The North Haledon resident was riding the mower when it plunged into the water in county-owned Goffle Brook Park, responders said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, said Bill Maer, a spokesman for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.