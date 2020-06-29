Barking Up Right Trees: Paterson PD K-9 Finds 683 Heroin Folds, 97 Crack Vials, 3 Loaded Guns

In a span of only 10 days, a Paterson K9 led police to 683 heroin folds, nearly 100 vials of crack and three loaded guns.

Simpson began his string on June 18, finding 119 heroin folds and a handgun in a black plastic bag hidden inside a backyard grill in the 100 block of Governor Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Simpson found more drugs on the same block that same day. This time, it was 313 heroin folds and 72 cracks vials in a small plastic bag behind a wheelchair that was leaned up against a backyard fence, Speziale said.

This past Friday, Simpson led police to a hollow shaving cream can stashed in a tree branch in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of East 28th Street.

Inside the can police found 10 heroin folds and 25 crack vials, the director said.

Less than an hour later, he said, Simpson found a .22-caliber Magnum five-shot revolver atop a wood pile in an open garage in the 60 block of Governor Street.

Simpson found more drugs and another gun on Sunday.

He first led police to 241 heroin folds in a plastic bagt tucked beneath the vinyl siding of a home in the 100 block of Carroll Street, then found a 9mm KEL-TEC9 in the nearby 100 block of Governor Street, Speziale said.

Officer Novar Vidal and Simpson are "invaluable partners" who have "removed dangerous weapons and illegal drugs from our streets,” Speziale said. “I am extremely proud of their abilities, synergy and hard work.”

