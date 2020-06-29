Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Supreme Court Chief Justice Joins Liberal Minority In Upholding Abortion Rights
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sheriff: Paterson Man Nabbed After Stealing Same Vehicle Twice

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Yulian Paulino-Rivera
Yulian Paulino-Rivera Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Passaic County sheriff’s detectives busted an 18-year-old Paterson man who they said stole the same BMW 325 twice in a little over a week.

The key, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said, was LoJack.

Detectives were investigating the May 29 theft of the vehicle -- which was found unoccupied on May Street in Paterson -- when it was stolen again nine days later, the sheriff said.

This time, the BMW was found in the 100 block of East 19th Street, he said.

Combining information from LoJack with surveillance video from homes and businesses, Berdnik’s investigators identified Yulian Paulino-Rivera as the thief, the sheriff said.

They later discovered he was being held in the Passaic County Jail on vehicle burglary charges out of Clifton, Berdnik said.

They served Paulino-Rivera with complaints charging him with two counts each of theft and vehicle burglary.

******

ALSO SEE: In a span of only 10 days, a Paterson K-9 led police to 683 heroin folds, nearly 100 vials of crack and three loaded guns.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/barking-up-right-trees-paterson-pd-k-9-finds-683-heroin-folds-97-crack-vials-3-loaded-guns/790063/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.