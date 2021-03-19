Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man Charged In Clifton Domestic Violence Stabbing Captured In Maryland
News

Sixth Silk City Homicide This Year: Paterson Man, 22, Shot Dead At Restaurant

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson detectives: (973) 321-1120.
Anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson detectives: (973) 321-1120. Photo Credit: Googlemaps / INSET: Paterson PD Cease Fire Unit

A 22-year-old man was gunned down at a Paterson fried chicken restaurant late Thursday in the Silk City’s sixth killing this year, authorities said.

Responders on the 11:43 p.m. call furiously tried to revive city resident Rasheed Davis after his assailant fired no fewer than a half-dozen rounds at Mom’s Fried Chicken at the corner of North Main Street and Clinton Avenue behind Public School No. 4.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene exactly 20 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

They didn’t describe the shooter, say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified or specify what caliber weapon was used -- only that an investigation was continuing.

They did ask that anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.