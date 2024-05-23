Fast-Moving Storm Knocks Power To Thousands Across North Jersey

PSEG was reporting approximately 2,000 outages in Bergen County (1,156 in New Milford, 398 in Paramus); 2,341 in Essex County (983 in Caldwell, 448 in West Caldwell); 1,230 in Gloucester County (1,206 in Woodbury City).

JCP&L was reporting approximately 1,300 in Franklin Township, where a downed tree closed Route 57.

JCP&L also said 1,000 residents in Lebanon were in the dark, as were 1,000 in Bethlehem. Knowlton, Hope, Liberty, and Independence had nearly 3,000 outages combined.

Orange & Rockland reported 1,920 outages in West Milford.

In Hardyston, State Route 94 was closed due to a downed tree. Early in the morning, a downed tree and downed wires closed Route 23 in Hamburg.

