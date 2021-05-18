Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Raping Child, 9

An 18-year-old Paterson man was charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old.

Dylan Capcha was arrested following an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit sparked by a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Unit detectives interviewed the victim and several witnesses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

They found that Capcha “sexually abused the victim at the child’s home in Paterson between January 2021 and April 2021,” Valdes said.

Capcha remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

