Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Return to your home site

Menu

South Passaic Daily Voice serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Infants Gets 40 Years, No Parole
News

Paterson Man, 18, Charged With Raping Child, 9

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dylan Capcha
Dylan Capcha Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An 18-year-old Paterson man was charged with sexually abusing a 9-year-old.

Dylan Capcha was arrested following an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit sparked by a tip from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Unit detectives interviewed the victim and several witnesses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

They found that Capcha “sexually abused the victim at the child’s home in Paterson between January 2021 and April 2021,” Valdes said.

Capcha remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

******

ALSO SEE: A 72-year-old Paterson man was charged with sexually assaulting two victims – one of whom recently turned 14 and another who’s now 43, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/paterson-man-72-charged-with-child-sex-assaults-decades-apart/809210/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

South Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.