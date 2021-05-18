Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Paterson Man, 72, Charged With Child Sex Assaults Decades Apart

Jerry DeMarco
Juan “Milton” Cordero-Rivera
Juan “Milton” Cordero-Rivera Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 72-year-old Paterson man was charged with sexually assaulting two victims – one of whom recently turned 14 and another who’s now 43, authorities said.

The younger child spoke with detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office after being brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center by the youngster’s mother.

The child spoke of being sexually assaulted by Juan “Milton” Cordero-Rivera, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Tuesday..

“During the investigation a 43-year old victim was identified who also disclosed being sexually assaulted by Mr. Cordero-Rivera as a child,” Valdes said. “Both assaults occurred in different residences in Paterson.”

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit charged him with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment.

Cordero-Rivera remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Valdes said her staff will seek to have him held until trial.

