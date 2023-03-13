Passaic Man, 21, Shot In Leg

A 21-year-old Passaic man was shot in the city Sunday night, authorities confirmed.

The victim was shot in the leg on Martha Place between Monroe and Madison streets shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 12, responders said, adding that four shell casings were recovered.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.