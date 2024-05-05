One reportedly suffered a cardiac episode and the other a possible broken leg in the Lenox Road fire, which began as a porch blaze around 10 p.m. Saturday, April 4, and quickly spread.

All of the residents got OK, although there was some question about a pet who may have still been inside.

Flames ended up blowing through the roof of the 2½-story, wood-frame home, as firefighters mounted an exterior attack.

The two-alarmer was knocked down around 11 p.m. Firefighters continued to douse pockets of flame well past midnight Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice South Passaic and receive free news updates.