MALL STABBING: Five In Custody After Assault At Willowbrook Food Court

Five suspects were chased down by police following a stabbing Saturday night in the food court at the Willowbrook Mall, authorities said.

The male victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center around 6:30 p.m. March 4, responders said.

Police from neighboring towns converged on the area with their township colleagues, who got a boost from residents who saw the suspects fleeing on foot down Riverside Drive toward Riverlawn Drive, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any of those seized by police were adults or juveniles. More information was expected from authorities late Saturday or early Sunday.

