GOTCHA! Sixth Suspect In Ambush Execution Of Newark Man In Paterson Captured In Delaware

A Paterson fugitive captured by U.S. Marshals in Delaware became the sixth person charged with murder in the execution of a 21-year-old Newark man who was ambushed in the Silk City earlier this year.

Authorities identified Jaquan A. Thomas, 31, as one of the planners of the May 1 shooting death of Jose Figueroa. He waived extradition after federal marshals tracked him down in Delaware, then was brought to the Passaic County Jail.

Thomas joined two women, a man and two boys who’ve remained held in connection with the cold-blooded killing in the area of Totowa and Redwood Avenues.

Authorities still haven’t divulged a possible motive nor specified how many shooters they believe fired at Figueroa.

City police who established a perimeter with help from a Passaic County Sheriff’s K-9 unit reported recovering a single handgun.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora did say that the slaying was a “coordinated attack involving multiple shooters in multiple locations.”

The shooter were recruited, transported and positioned to kill Figueroa that night, they previously said.

Responding officers found Figueroa in the street with several bullet wounds. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced dead.

Arrested before Thomas and still in custody are Jenna N. Peselli, 24, of Newton; Ismael Leonand Chelsee Ramirez, both 19, of Paterson, and two 17-year-old boys -- one from Clifton, the other from Paterson – who remained held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark.

The adults are all charged with both murder and conspiracy. Delinquency complaints accuse the boys of the same crimes.

Peselli, Leon and Ramirez were being held in the Passaic County Jail. Both boys remained held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark.

