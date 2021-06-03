Contact Us
Paterson Woman, Boy Charged With Setting Up Shooting Death Of Newark Man

Jerry DeMarco
Chelsee Ramirez
Chelsee Ramirez Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A team of shooters who gunned down a 21-year-old Newark man in Paterson were recruited, transported and positioned by a city woman and 17-year-old boy who were both charged with murder, authorities said.

Detectives took Chelsee Ramirez, 19, and the boy into custody in connection with the May 1 slaying of Jose Figueroa at the corner of Totowa and Redwood avenues.

Police responding to a call shortly before 7 p.m. that night found Figureoa in the street with several bullet wounds.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was later pronounced dead, , Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Police established a perimeter, assisted by a Passaic County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, and reported recovering a handgun.

An investigation “revealed that the shooting was a coordinated attack involving multiple shooters in multiple locations, and that Ramirez and the juvenile were involved in the planning and execution of the shooting. including transporting the shooters to the scene,” Valdes and Baycora said.

Ramirez was charged with murder, conspiracy and drug possession, they said.

The boy was detained on a delinquency complaint charging him with the same offenses.

Both remained held – Ramirez in the Passaic County Jail and the boy in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark – pending court action.

