FOUND! Missing Teen Turns Up Near Home

UPDATE: A massive search ended when a missing 17-year-old boy with autism from Hawthorne was found.

Christopher Dougherty was last seen near his home on Prescott Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, police said. Authorities were concerned because he wasn't wearing any shoes and had on shorts

Police K9s were brought in and a New Jersey State Police helicopter was in the air.

He was found at North 8th Street and Mohawk Ave barely a half-dozen blocks from home, police said.

