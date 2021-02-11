Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
4 Juveniles Nabbed After Stolen Vehicle Tumbles Into Passaic River

Jerry DeMarco
In the Passaic River off Route 21. Photo Credit: PASSAIC MAYOR HECTOR CARLOS LORA

Police nabbed four juveniles after they bailed out of a stolen car that landed in the Passaic River in Clifton.

Miraculously, none of them were seriously injured, authorities said.

Undercover Passaic police officers tried to pull the sedan over on northbound Route 21 Wednesday night when the driver hit the gas, Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

The vehicle -- reported stolen Sunday from Market Street -- sped off as the officers pulled back out of concern for conditions on the snow-slicked road, Lora said.

Soon after, it careened off the highway and landed in the drink just north of Ackerman Avenue in Clifton, he said.

An EMS unit checked out the teens, who appeared OK.

Clifton police and firefighters joined their colleagues from Passaic at the scene.

Totaled vehicle is recovered from the Passaic River.

PASSAIC MAYOR HECTOR CARLOS LORA

