Meet The Doctor Who Provides Easy Access To Health Care In Haledon

Dr. Hakim attended medical school at Stony Brook University in New York and completed his residency at Beth Israel, now Mount Sinai, in Manhattan. He did not have to work many shifts in the ER before he developed a passion for delivering emergent and urgent care.

“The organized chaos of the emergency room provides a rush of adrenaline and a sense of immediate gratification,” said Dr. Hakim. “When working in the emergency department, every moment counts in providing critical care to patients.”

Dr. Hakim’s desire to build meaningful relationships with patients beyond the ER led him to explore the world of urgent care. He recognized that urgent care centers like AFC Haledon play a crucial role in communities where access to prompt medical attention is vital.

“Great medicine is the core of urgent care and ensures patients receive the best care possible,” Dr. Hakim explained. “The medical providers at AFC Haledon also have years of experience serving emergency room patients in our region, and they are well-equipped to handle any medical situation.”

Jeff Perchuk, independent owner and operator of AFC Haledon, trusts Dr. Hakim’s ability and dedication to providing high-quality medical care. Together, they are focused on providing people who live and work in Haledon easy access to urgent care, primary care, lab testing, and even occupational medicine seven days a week.

“Dr. Hakim and I have been on the same page from the start,” said Perchuk. “Patients can rest assured that when they step into our medical facility, they will receive the attention they need from seasoned health care professionals who prioritize their well-being above all else.”

AFC Haledon is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about AFC Haledon at https://www.afcurgentcare.com/haledon/.