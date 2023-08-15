A Look Inside AFC Haledon – Why It Is Much More Than An Urgent Care

“We offer so much more than a quick strep or COVID-19 test,” said Jeff Perchuk, independent owner and operator of AFC Haledon. “Our highly skilled medical staff is available seven days a week to provide the same services you could get from a primary care provider.”

AFC Haledon medical providers treat and diagnose illnesses like the flu or a cold, injuries, and accidents, including broken bones, and help patients manage a variety of health conditions ranging from arthritis to diabetes to high blood pressure. AFC also offers pre-employment physicals, drug screening, and treatment of work-related injuries.

“Our mission is to provide top-notch medical services while fostering a sense of community and care among our patients,” said Dr. James Hakim, MD, AFC Haledon’s medical director. “By offering comprehensive healthcare options, we can truly make a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Partnering with AFC Haledon is a simple process for local businesses and organizations. The healthcare facility is the official urgent care for Manchester Regional High School and the local Haledon Police Academy. AFC providers perform sports physicals and any lab work needed for high school students and staff. They also perform physicals for the police academy cadets.

“We’re excited to become an integral part of the community we serve. It’s important for us to contribute to the health and well-being of local businesses because, in turn, we believe it’ll improve the quality of life in our town,” said Perchuk.

Patients can make an appointment or walk in anytime between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. AFC Haledon is located at the corner of Belmont and Haledon Avenues. The staff aims to have patients in and out in an hour. Learn more about AFC Haledon at https://www.afcurgentcare.com/haledon/.