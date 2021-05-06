Longtime North Jersey Bakery 'Rispoli's' Opening Hawthorne Location

Bergen County bakery Rispoli’s Italian Pastry Shop is expanding to Passaic County with the opening of a new location in Hawthorne.

With stores in Ridgefield and Emerson, Rispoli’s dates back to 1937 and spans three generations, its website says.

The new store is opening at 1103 Goffle Rd. in Hawthorne, according to BoozyBurbs.

The longtime bakery is known for its huge selection of classic pastries and sweet treats like eclairs, cannolis, cream puffs, tiramisu and more.

Rispoli’s Italian cookies can even be shipped right to your door by the pound from the shop’s website.

An opening date for the new store has not yet been announced.

Rispoli’s Italian Pastry Shop, 1103 Goffle Rd., Hawthorne, NJ 07506

