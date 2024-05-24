Zsolt Mihalyfalvi, Hillsborough Resident, Dies At 45

Mihalyafalvi was born in Romania where he graduated from university with a degree in computer science in 2001, his obituary reads. He later met and married his wife Rebecca in 2008 and they had two children, according to his obituary.

Mihalyfalvi loved nature, fishing and using his Stihl chainsaw for woodcutting, his obituary reads. He enjoyed building warm fires and roasting marshmallows with his kids, according to his obituary.

He is survived by Rebecca, his father, his children, Melinda and Nathaniel, his brother Gabriel and other family members and friends, his obituary reads.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his family in the wake of his passing. As of Friday, May 24, $28,000 has been raised.

“He always treated me like a queen and was an amazing father to his children,” Rebecca said. “Zsolt was a sweet, gentle, and kind soul who always helped those around him without ever expecting anything in return. He will be dearly missed.”

A funeral was held on Tuesday, May 21 at Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough, according to his obituary.

To view his obituary, click here. To view the fundraiser, click here.

