Vacant Somerset County Nursing Home Destroyed By Fire

More than 100 firefighters were called to Easton Avenue in Franklin Township around 8:15 p.m., where smoke was emitting from the back of the property, township police said.

The Manville FD said this was an unoccupied nursing home undergoing renovation. Local police said the property has been unoccupied since Hurricane Ida and is under construction.

One firefighter was injured because of the incident but did not require hospitalization.

Traffic on Easton Avenue was temporarily disrupted for multiple hours as a result of the incident.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention. The Franklin Township Fire Inspector noted the initial investigation indicates the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Somerset Fire (Command), Middlebush FD, Millstone Vally FD, Elizabeth Ave. FD, East Franklin FD, Community FD, Sound Bound Brook FD, Bound Brook, Finderne FD, North Brunswick Co. 3 FD, Hillsborough Co. 1 FD, Manville FD, Middlesex FD, Raritan FD, and Somerville FD responded.

