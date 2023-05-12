Taxi Driver Shot Dead In Somerset County: Prosecutor

Officers responding to the shooting report near Rose Street and Sydney Place in Franklin Township found Kofi Addo, of North Brunswick, with a gunshot wound behind the wheel of a taxi crashed into a parked vehicle just after 9:55 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a release.

Addo was rushed to a local trauma center and pronounced dead a short time after.

According to investigators, Addo had just picked up a fare near Rose Street when he was confronted and shot by the suspect or suspects, who then fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said, adding that robbery may have been the motive behind the shooting.

Addo’s cause and manner of death were pending findings by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

