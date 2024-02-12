SWAT Team Seizes Firearms, $21K In Drugs From Hillsborough Trio In Major Bust: Cops

Brothers Christian, 22 and Sean Lebron, 20, along with Juan Martinez, 21, are facing numerous charges following the investigation, which concluded on Friday, Jan. 26 in Hillsborough, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Raids at the home of the three men — Martinez, of Gemini Drive, and the Lebrons, on South Branch Road — turned up four handguns with five high-capacity magazines; 770 Xanax pills, 10 Oxycodone pills, 200 tabs of LSD acid, 67 grams of cocaine, and 56 grams of marijuana, McDonald said.

The firearms and narcotics seized from this investigation hold a street value of approximately $21,030.00, authorities said.

Christian Lebron was arrested and charged with 1st degree Distribution of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), 2nd degree Possession of a Handgun, two counts of 3rd degree Distribution of Marijuana, and 4th degree Selling of a Handgun.

Sean Lebron was arrested and charged with 1st degree Distribution of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), four counts of 2nd degree Possession of a Handgun, 3rd degree Distribution of Cocaine, and four counts of 4th degree Selling of a Handgun.

Juan Martinez was arrested and charged with 1st degree Distribution of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), three counts of 2nd degree Distribution of Cocaine, two counts of 2nd degree Possession of a Handgun, three counts of 3rd degree Distribution of Xanax, 3rd degree Distribution of Oxycontin, and two counts of 4th degree Selling of a Handgun. Additional charges are pending.

The trio were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. The relationship between the Lebrons was not immediately clear.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the Somerset County SWAT Team, Hillsborough Township Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and United States Postal Inspection Service assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at 908-231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323.

