Suspended Driver In Leads High-Speed Pursuit-Crash In Car Stolen Out Of Bridgewater: Police

Toms River police officer Michael Weg saw a driver later identified as Dylan Panatero in a car reported stolen out of Bridgewater with dealer plates at a traffic light on Route 37 around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, local police said.

Weg turned his overhead lights on and tried to approach the vehicle, but Panatero abruptly maneuvered out of the spot and left the parking lot, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly at a high rate of speed, losing control of his vehicle, and ultimately colliding with a vehicle stopped at the light of Fischer Boulevard and Yellowbank Road.

Panatero sustained minor injury and was taken to Community Medical Center for treatment. The other driver was treated at the scene by EMS and refused further medical treatment.

A second degree eluding charge was approved by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. A complaint warrant was generated charging Panatero with eluding, receiving stolen property, assault by auto, and crash with injury while suspended.

Panatero was also issued several motor vehicle violations. The stolen vehicle was impounded and the owner was notified.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Somerset and receive free news updates.