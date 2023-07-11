Fair 85°

Serious Accident Shuts Route 287 (Developing)

A serious accident closed a portion of Route 287 Tuesday evening, July 11.

Crash on Route 287 Tuesday, July 11.
Crash on Route 287 Tuesday, July 11. Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened in the local lanes of the southbound side of the highway around 8 p.m, north of US 206 in Bridgewater.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

