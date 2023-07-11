Serious Accident Shuts Route 287 (Developing)

The crash happened in the local lanes of the southbound side of the highway around 8 p.m, north of US 206 in Bridgewater.
A serious accident closed a portion of Route 287 Tuesday evening, July 11.
The crash happened in the local lanes of the southbound side of the highway around 8 p.m, north of US 206 in Bridgewater.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
