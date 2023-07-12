Fair 82°

Police ID Passenger Dead, Driver Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash (Update)

Authorities have identified the passenger who was killed and the driver seriously injured in the accident that closed a portion of Route 287 southbound on Tuesday evening, July 11.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel from Teaneck and Leonia responded along with New Jersey State Police. Photo Credit: NJSP
Valerie Musson
Felipe Exposito-Sanchez, 24, was driving an Infiniti passenger car when the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and improperly passed a Nissan passenger car near milepost 18.4 in Bridgewater around 7:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

After re-entering the roadway, the Infiniti struck the left front of the Nissan, veered across the lanes, ran off the road to the right, traveled up an embankment, and struck multiple trees.

One of the Infiniti passengers, Lissanne Reyes Mejia, 35, of Perth Amboy, was killed in the crash. Three other passengers, as well as the Exposito-Sanchez, of Linden, suffered serious injuries. The Nissan driver was uninjured.

Route 287 southbound was shut down for about five hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.

