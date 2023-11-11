Hostage Emerges Screaming, With Stab Wounds After 4-Hour SWAT Standoff In Finderne: Prosecutor

Police received 9-1-1 calls saying a man later identified as Alonzo D. Blakey, 50, was holding a female relative against her will in his apartment on Columbia Drive in Finderne, around 7:20 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Blakely was threatening to harm himself and the victim when Bridgewater police arrived, McDonald said alongside Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives Francisco Roman Jr., Bridgewater Police Chief John B. Mitzak.

Members of the Somerset County SWAT Team, the Somerset County Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT), Somerset County SWAT Team Tactical Medics and members of Somerset County Communications Field Mobile Command Post responded.

For nearly four hours, members of the Somerset County Crisis Negotiations Team attempted to negotiate with Blakey. SWAT officers who were staged in a tactical position to make an immediate entry subsequently heard the victim screaming from within the residence.

That's when the SWAT team initiated an "explosive breach" of the front door of the home, which was barricaded with various items and furniture, McDonald said. SWAT members rescued the victim, who McDonald said had suffered cuts and stab wounds.

Simultaneously, SWAT officers encountered, Blakey who had collapsed to the floor. As SWAT Officers approached Blakey, he was observed to have self-inflicted stab wounds to his arm, police said.

SWAT officers placed Blakey into custody and applied a tourniquet as a life-saving measure due to the severity of his injuries. SWAT officers and tactical medics assigned to the Somerset County SWAT Team from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital rendered life-saving emergency aid at the scene to both Blakey and the victim. Both were taken to an area trauma center for medical attention and are expected to survive.

Blakey was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful weapon possession.

He remains at an area trauma center under police guard by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Upon release, Blakey will be taken to the Somerset County Jail by the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office where he will be lodged pending a detention hearing.

