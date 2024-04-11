Overcast 69°

Raritan Man Arrested In Stabbing: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Raritan man was arrested and charged with a stabbing that occurred in the early morning of Monday, April 1, authorities said.

Jose Cruz-Guzman

 Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Jose Cruz-Guzman stabbed another man in the hand during an argument just before 4 a.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Following an investigation, Cruz-Guzman was arrested in Raritan Borough later that day and charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, McDonald said. 

Cruz-Guzman was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing in this matter, authorities said.

Prosecutor McDonald would like to thank officers from the Somerville Police Department and troopers from the New Jersey State Police Somerville Barracks for their assistance with this investigation.

