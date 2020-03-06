President Putts At Trump National Golf Club In Central Jersey

President Donald Trump tentatively plans a visit to his private golf club in Somerset County.

Despite the coronavirus and statewide George Floyd protests against police brutality, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a no-fly zone for Bedminster and Morristown for "VIP movement" his weekend, raising the possibility of a presidential visit to Trump National Golf Club, according to media reports

Gov.. Phil Murphy recently lifted COVID-19 limits on using area golf courses, parks and beaches as the number of positive cases have fallen.

The FAA's no-fly zone is in effect from Friday to Monday.

The federal directive could impact traffic at Somerset Airport in Bedminster and Solberg Airport in Readington.

Earlier Garden State visits by Trump were met with protests from activists opposing the president's agenda, including the group People's Motorcade. And sometimes, Trump supporters held signs of approval along the president's motorcade route..

