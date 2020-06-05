Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
President Postpones Trump National Golf Trip To Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Photo Credit: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Facebook
President Donald Trump canceled his weekend trip to his private golf resort in Somerset County.

Despite the coronavirus and statewide George Floyd protests against police brutality, the Federal Aviation Administration had issued a no-fly zone for Bedminster and Morristown for "VIP movement" this weekend, raising the possibility of a presidential visit to Trump National Golf Club .

Instead, President Trump will fly to Maine on Friday, and return to the golf club in Bedminster next Friday, June 13, for a planned re-election campaign fundraiser.

Trump is now expected to visit a Maine manufacturer of medical swabs used in coronavirus testing before returning to Washington, D.C. “The president’s looking forward to another working weekend," a senior administration official told Politico.

Trump's reception in Maine is not expected to be any prettier. The Portland Press Herald published an editorial Friday calling on the president to resign.

"President Trump: We’re sorry that you decided to come to Maine, but since you are here, could you do us a favor? Resign," the editorial said. "He lacks the character, maturity and judgment to lead the country in a perilous time."

Protests over police brutality and George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are planned this weekend throughout New Jersey. Earlier Garden State visits by Trump were met with protests from activists opposing the president's agenda, including the group People's Motorcade. And sometimes, Trump supporters held signs of approval along the president's motorcade route..

ALSO SEE: Maine Press Herald calls on President Trump to Resign

