Police Seek Clues On Somerset County ‘Fugitive Of The Month’

Revaz Nebieridz, 32, is wanted for possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and other offenses following an incident that occurred in Raritan on Monday, Sept. 4, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit said.

Nebieridz stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds, authorities said. He has brown hair and brown eyes, as well as a 3-inch scar on his head.

Nebieridz has previously lived in Raritan, Somerville, and Flanders, investigators say.

Anyone with information about Nebieridz’s location should contact the SCPO Fugitive Unit at (908) 231-7100 or use the STOPit app. Tips can also be submitted through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

