Fiery Crash Hospitalizes Driver On Route 287 In Bernards

A Toyota and Subaru collided on the northbound side of the highway around 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, causing the Toyota to erupt in flames near milepost 26 in Bernards Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital for further medical evaluation. The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available as of press time.

