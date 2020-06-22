UPDATE: Pair Charged In Fatal Bridgewater Birthday Party Shooting

A Linden man fired multiple rounds into a vehicle, killing the driver outside of a Somerset County birthday party over the weekend, said authorities who charged him and one other man Monday.

Sometime Saturday night, Roobino Philemon, 30, of West Orange and a friend showed up to a birthday party being held at a Bayberry Road in Bridgewater, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint statement.

The homeowner from the front door told Philemon and the other man to leave as they were not welcome, Robertson said. Philemon and the man went to their car and stopped at Foothill Road near the intersection of Bayberry Road, when the homeowner came out and told Philemon -- who was driving the car -- to get out, Robertson said.

A man identified as Hafeez A. Brown, 33, of Linden, walked toward the back of the car and fired multiple shots into the vehicle, authorities said. Philemon drove away and told the passenger he'd been shot, Robertson said.

The car stopped on Foothill Road as the front seat passenger took control of the car, put Philemon in the back seat and called 9-1-1 while driving, just before 11:55 p.m., authorities previously said.

The man saw a police car on Route 22 East near Grove Street, where he stopped, and police began performing life-saving measures on Philemon, according to Robertson. Philemon was taken to an area trauma center, where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, authorities including the county's SWAT team responded to the Bayberry Road home where the party was held. Crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the five people inside -- three men and two women, who left the house, cooperating with law enforcement, Robertson said.

Two of the men leaving were later identified as Brown and George A. Bease, 32, who lives on Bayberry Road. Investigators found a "substantial quantity" of marijuana, along with two firearms and ammunition.

Brown was arrested on murder and weapons charges, while Bease was charged with weapon and drug possession. Both were being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

