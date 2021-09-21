Contact Us
Somerset Daily Voice
Somerset Daily Voice

Breaking News: NJ Worker Crushed By 6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Dies, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Two Dead After Suicidal Man Jumps From Building, Lands On Victim In NY

The building where the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two men were dead after one of them jumped from the top of a building, landing on top of the other below overnight in Westchester County, NY.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at 77 Locust Hill Ave., in Yonkers.

A distraught 25-year-old man jumped off the roof of the building, falling 12 stories onto the concrete parking garage roof below and striking a 61-year-old man; both men died at the scene, Yonkers police said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members at this time and reviewing surveillance videos. 

The incident appears to be a tragic situation and the investigation is ongoing, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police. 

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the families of both men," Politopoulos said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

