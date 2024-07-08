Man Airlifted In Fireworks Explosion, Police In Manville Say

At 8:15 p.m., police responded to the Valley section of Manville and treated a 34-year-old man who injured his torso after the improvised fireworks device exploded, officers said.

He was treated on scene and airlifted to a nearby hospital, Manville police said.

Technicians from the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene, police said. The incident was isolated and there was no danger to the public, police said.

